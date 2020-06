Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing one story with tons of upgrades with fabulous Curb Appeal with manicured front yard and back yard. Home offers 4 bedrooms with great size closets and 3 full bathrooms. High ceilings through the home with bamboo flooring, Fireplace in living room with tons of natural light overlooking private back yard with gate directly to the neighborhood park. Easy access to IH-35 and Toll roads. Established neighborhood with great parks.