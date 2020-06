Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 bedroom home backs up to creek. Beautiful , fenced backyard with covered patio area is perfect for entertain ing and summer BBQs. No carpet! Great location! Short drive to Oskar Blues & Aldebert's Breweries, the Domain and more!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.