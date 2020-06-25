All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:36 AM

905 W 28 1/2 St

905 W 28th 1/2 St · No Longer Available
Location

905 W 28th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
905 W 28 1/2 St Available 06/01/19 Unique Residential Home Studio Available for Rent! - Residential home studio. This unique property is a residential home that is includes large and flexible workshop/studio space for residents. Ample parking, private yard with gardens, large shade trees. Home features 1 full bath and one half bath, high ceilings in workshop area which is flexible different needs of residents, multiple areas in home for projects and work areas. Available June 1. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4854659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 W 28 1/2 St have any available units?
905 W 28 1/2 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 W 28 1/2 St have?
Some of 905 W 28 1/2 St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 W 28 1/2 St currently offering any rent specials?
905 W 28 1/2 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 W 28 1/2 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 W 28 1/2 St is pet friendly.
Does 905 W 28 1/2 St offer parking?
Yes, 905 W 28 1/2 St offers parking.
Does 905 W 28 1/2 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 W 28 1/2 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 W 28 1/2 St have a pool?
No, 905 W 28 1/2 St does not have a pool.
Does 905 W 28 1/2 St have accessible units?
No, 905 W 28 1/2 St does not have accessible units.
Does 905 W 28 1/2 St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 W 28 1/2 St has units with dishwashers.
