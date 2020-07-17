All apartments in Austin
8820 Travis Hills Dr
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

8820 Travis Hills Dr

8820 Travis Hills Drive · (512) 877-4008
Location

8820 Travis Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Apartment Amenities

Air Conditioning

Google Fiber Available

Cable Available

Dishwasher

Disposal

Garages Available

Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections

Ceiling Fans

Vaulted Ceilings

Ice Maker

Next Door to The Natural Gardener

Community Amenities

Business Center with Google Fiber

Controlled Access

Covered Parking

24 Hour Fitness Center

Laundry Room Available

Pools

Covered Parking

Scenic View

Recreational Areas

Pet Park

Valet Trash Pick-up 5 nights/week

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Travis Hills Dr have any available units?
8820 Travis Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8820 Travis Hills Dr have?
Some of 8820 Travis Hills Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 Travis Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Travis Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Travis Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8820 Travis Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8820 Travis Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8820 Travis Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 8820 Travis Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 Travis Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Travis Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8820 Travis Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 8820 Travis Hills Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 8820 Travis Hills Dr has accessible units.
Does 8820 Travis Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8820 Travis Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
