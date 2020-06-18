8725 TX-71

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Everyone said you were crazy when you left that highly lucrative tech company job with the big equity package, big yearly bonuses, and christmas parties weren't totally awkward. What do you mean you're going to start a career in publishing semi-autobiographical spy fictional novels? Clearly, your peers and friends were perplexed, even worried! But whose laughing now? You're already on your third New York Times Best Seller's list, and Oprah has personally invited you on her show so she can introduce you to her book club.
Awash with fame and adornment from millions of fans, you can now rest easy in your new luxury South West Austin countryside apartment where you'll spend days sipping exquisite wines by the pool, hanging out with your new celebrity friends, and plotting your next adventurous career move (Taco Sommelier? Fitness Model? Professional Cactus Impersonator?)
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Unique 2 & 3 BR townhomes, some with attached garages & private yards, available
Gourmet kitchens with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances
Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms
42" espresso cabinets with brushed chrome hardware
Undermount extra deep stainless sink in kitchens
Plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries
Plank flooring throughout
Full-size washers and dryers and connections
Oversized bath tubs with tile surround
Stand alone showers with dual vanities
Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens
Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms
USB outlets for charging electronics
Expansive walk-in closets
5 panel interior doors
Spacious patios and balconies
Private fenced yards
Views of Austin Hill Country
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Certified at LEED Gold & AEGB 2 Star Rated
Resort-style swimming pools with sundeck
Outdoor pool cabanas with full outdoor kitchen, fireplace and televisions
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone with fitness classes on demand
Resident cyber zone and conference room
Game room with plasma TVs and kitchen
Java bar with Starbucks coffee
Gas grill with seating area
Hike and bike trails
Covered bicycle storage
Pet-friendly community with paw wash
Dog parks
Private pecan grove
Private resident garages
Carports available
Clothes care facility
Valet trash and community recycling program
Convenient access to the Hwy 71, Hwy 290, Southwest Parkway & William Cannon