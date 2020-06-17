827 E Oltorf ST

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

Charming condo located just minutes from downtown & SoCo dining/shopping! This recently updated 3 bed, 3 bath condo sits in a gated SoCo community w/ a beautiful courtyard entry. Open living & dining space - perfect for entertaining! Kitchen ft stainless steel appliances, farmers sink, breakfast bar, & plenty of prep space. No carpet! The master bedroom and two guest bedrooms are spacious and bright, each with very generous closets.Dont miss your chance to live in this incredible location!