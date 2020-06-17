All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

827 E Oltorf ST

827 Oltorf St · No Longer Available
Location

827 Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Charming condo located just minutes from downtown & SoCo dining/shopping! This recently updated 3 bed, 3 bath condo sits in a gated SoCo community w/ a beautiful courtyard entry. Open living & dining space - perfect for entertaining! Kitchen ft stainless steel appliances, farmers sink, breakfast bar, & plenty of prep space. No carpet! The master bedroom and two guest bedrooms are spacious and bright, each with very generous closets.Dont miss your chance to live in this incredible location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 E Oltorf ST have any available units?
827 E Oltorf ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 E Oltorf ST have?
Some of 827 E Oltorf ST's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 E Oltorf ST currently offering any rent specials?
827 E Oltorf ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 E Oltorf ST pet-friendly?
No, 827 E Oltorf ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 827 E Oltorf ST offer parking?
No, 827 E Oltorf ST does not offer parking.
Does 827 E Oltorf ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 E Oltorf ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 E Oltorf ST have a pool?
Yes, 827 E Oltorf ST has a pool.
Does 827 E Oltorf ST have accessible units?
No, 827 E Oltorf ST does not have accessible units.
Does 827 E Oltorf ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 E Oltorf ST does not have units with dishwashers.
