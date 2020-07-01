All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 817 Morrow ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
817 Morrow ST
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

817 Morrow ST

817 Morrow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Crestview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

817 Morrow Street, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in the highly sought out neighborhood. Soaring ceilings & hardwood floors downstairs. Kitchen boasts of granite counters, farm sink, lots of cabinets for storage, built-in SS appliances w/ a spacious dining area. Bright & open. Master has luxuriously large shower, double vanity, Large walk-in closet, boxed out window seats, tray ceiling. Cozy nook upstairs for office or other needs. Versatile floor plan. Near Metro rail & bus for easy commute to downtown. Close to shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Morrow ST have any available units?
817 Morrow ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Morrow ST have?
Some of 817 Morrow ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Morrow ST currently offering any rent specials?
817 Morrow ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Morrow ST pet-friendly?
No, 817 Morrow ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 817 Morrow ST offer parking?
Yes, 817 Morrow ST offers parking.
Does 817 Morrow ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Morrow ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Morrow ST have a pool?
No, 817 Morrow ST does not have a pool.
Does 817 Morrow ST have accessible units?
No, 817 Morrow ST does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Morrow ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Morrow ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin