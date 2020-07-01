817 Morrow ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in the highly sought out neighborhood. Soaring ceilings & hardwood floors downstairs. Kitchen boasts of granite counters, farm sink, lots of cabinets for storage, built-in SS appliances w/ a spacious dining area. Bright & open. Master has luxuriously large shower, double vanity, Large walk-in closet, boxed out window seats, tray ceiling. Cozy nook upstairs for office or other needs. Versatile floor plan. Near Metro rail & bus for easy commute to downtown. Close to shopping & restaurants.