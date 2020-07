Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9701dd40be ---- Avail 9/16, sm pet ok. 9 or 21 month lease. Beautiful updated 1-story on large corner lot in SW Austin. Kitchen with granite countertops and bar, travertine subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Bright/open layout. Hardwoods, tile and carpet. Updated baths and spacious master bath with walk in shower and garden tub. Upgraded hardware and lighting throughout. Newer energy efficient HVAC.