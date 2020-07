Amenities

Dream location! 10 min walk to Lady Bird Lake, 12 min bike to Barton Springs, walk to South 1st and South Congress food trucks! And only one mile to the HEB. Kitchen renovation in 2019: sink, quartz counter-tops, fresh paint. Master bath renovated in 2018: floors, tile, marble sink, cabinets. Massive 150-yr. heritage oak tree and the home positioned away from street noise. Incredible private backyard, 2018 deck w/storage underneath!Available June 1st (flexible).