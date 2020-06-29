All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8019 Burley BND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8019 Burley BND
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

8019 Burley BND

8019 Burley Bend · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8019 Burley Bend, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Jewel of Southwest Austin. Seconds from Sunset Valley Shopping and tons of tasty restaurants! Cute home with nice size rooms situated on corner lot with great backyard and privacy fence. Large living room w/ vaulted ceiling & floor to ceiling lime stone fireplace. Recent paint inside with faux wood floors, nice counter tops, and deep sinks. Charming with shaded, circular drive & inviting front porch. Longview park is located just down the street. Don't miss this one..it won't be available long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 Burley BND have any available units?
8019 Burley BND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8019 Burley BND have?
Some of 8019 Burley BND's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8019 Burley BND currently offering any rent specials?
8019 Burley BND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 Burley BND pet-friendly?
No, 8019 Burley BND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8019 Burley BND offer parking?
Yes, 8019 Burley BND offers parking.
Does 8019 Burley BND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8019 Burley BND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 Burley BND have a pool?
No, 8019 Burley BND does not have a pool.
Does 8019 Burley BND have accessible units?
No, 8019 Burley BND does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 Burley BND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8019 Burley BND has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Hillside Creek
1730 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin