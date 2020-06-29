8019 Burley BND

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Jewel of Southwest Austin. Seconds from Sunset Valley Shopping and tons of tasty restaurants! Cute home with nice size rooms situated on corner lot with great backyard and privacy fence. Large living room w/ vaulted ceiling & floor to ceiling lime stone fireplace. Recent paint inside with faux wood floors, nice counter tops, and deep sinks. Charming with shaded, circular drive & inviting front porch. Longview park is located just down the street. Don't miss this one..it won't be available long!