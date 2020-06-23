All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 801 W. Elizabeth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
801 W. Elizabeth Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

801 W. Elizabeth Street

801 Elizabeth St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

801 Elizabeth St, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Dont miss this awesome loft efficiency in the perfect S. 1st St. location! Just a couple blocks off of S. 1st St district with lots of restaurants, pubs, and entertainment venues close by!

*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/-s0CpbCgAMg *

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Studio Apartment
PARKING: Street
YEAR BUILT: 1998
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:

- All hard surface flooring
- Location, location, location!
- Efficient use of space with loft upstairs
- Private entry

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- $175 monthly utility fee includes water, electric, and trash.
- No smoking on property.
- No pets are allowed at this property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/801-w-elizabeth-street ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street have any available units?
801 W. Elizabeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 801 W. Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 W. Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 W. Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 W. Elizabeth Street does offer parking.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd
Austin, TX 78735
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin