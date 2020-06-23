All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
**801 W. 5th Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

**801 W. 5th Street

801 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

801 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/638413006a ---- The Monarch by Windsor welcomes you to Austin! These West End Austin luxury apartment homes are found in an awe-inspiring 29-story high-rise located in the Market District. Live at The Monarch and enjoy an environment that is a fusion of both comfort and sparkling energy. The Monarch presents Austin with spacious, condo-style one, two or three-bedroom luxury apartments with the largest balconies and patios that Austin has to offer. They feature exceptional living spaces and lavish finishes to meet your needs. The dine-in gourmet kitchens showcase granite counter top cooking islands, stainless steel, energy efficient appliances and tile backsplashes. Enjoy unparalleled views of Austin\'s beautiful skyline and the rolling hillsides from your wide, glass-rail balcony. This unit is available as of July 5, 2018. Our exceptional community amenities will make you forget you are at home and not on vacation. With 24-hour high-end concierge service, 24-hour dry cleaning pick up, complimentary coffee and tea bar and professional on-site management, The Monarch strives to simplify your life. With simplicity comes more time to relax. Lay out, swim, catch a game or socialize all within our 4,0000-square foot outdoor lounge with heated pool, sundeck and two flat screen TVs. Get a quick workout in between your busy schedule at our 24-hour fully-equipped fitness studio. At The Monarch, we strive to provide convenience and luxury to not only our residences, but their pets as well. Our pet-friendly community includes a wooded pet park that runs adjacent to Shoal Creek. Step outside these Austin, TX luxury apartments and prepare to be impressed by the convenient and unparalleled location. Lady Bird Lake, 6th Street, Town Lake Hike & Bike Trail, art galleries, antique shops and more bars, restaurants and entertainment options you could hope for all are just steps from our door. Whatever your preference, whether it?s going out or staying in, the options are endless when you are a resident at The Monarch by Windsor. Contact us to schedule a personal tour with one of our friendly and professional staff today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does **801 W. 5th Street have any available units?
**801 W. 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does **801 W. 5th Street have?
Some of **801 W. 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is **801 W. 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
**801 W. 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is **801 W. 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, **801 W. 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does **801 W. 5th Street offer parking?
No, **801 W. 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does **801 W. 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, **801 W. 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does **801 W. 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, **801 W. 5th Street has a pool.
Does **801 W. 5th Street have accessible units?
No, **801 W. 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does **801 W. 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, **801 W. 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
