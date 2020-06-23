801 W. 5th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/638413006a ---- The Monarch by Windsor welcomes you to Austin! These West End Austin luxury apartment homes are found in an awe-inspiring 29-story high-rise located in the Market District. Live at The Monarch and enjoy an environment that is a fusion of both comfort and sparkling energy. The Monarch presents Austin with spacious, condo-style one, two or three-bedroom luxury apartments with the largest balconies and patios that Austin has to offer. They feature exceptional living spaces and lavish finishes to meet your needs. The dine-in gourmet kitchens showcase granite counter top cooking islands, stainless steel, energy efficient appliances and tile backsplashes. Enjoy unparalleled views of Austin\'s beautiful skyline and the rolling hillsides from your wide, glass-rail balcony. This unit is available as of July 5, 2018. Our exceptional community amenities will make you forget you are at home and not on vacation. With 24-hour high-end concierge service, 24-hour dry cleaning pick up, complimentary coffee and tea bar and professional on-site management, The Monarch strives to simplify your life. With simplicity comes more time to relax. Lay out, swim, catch a game or socialize all within our 4,0000-square foot outdoor lounge with heated pool, sundeck and two flat screen TVs. Get a quick workout in between your busy schedule at our 24-hour fully-equipped fitness studio. At The Monarch, we strive to provide convenience and luxury to not only our residences, but their pets as well. Our pet-friendly community includes a wooded pet park that runs adjacent to Shoal Creek. Step outside these Austin, TX luxury apartments and prepare to be impressed by the convenient and unparalleled location. Lady Bird Lake, 6th Street, Town Lake Hike & Bike Trail, art galleries, antique shops and more bars, restaurants and entertainment options you could hope for all are just steps from our door. Whatever your preference, whether it?s going out or staying in, the options are endless when you are a resident at The Monarch by Windsor. Contact us to schedule a personal tour with one of our friendly and professional staff today!