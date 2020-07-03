8008 Wildcat Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful Crestview townhome! Minutes to downtown. Beautiful hardwood floor in common areas, bright master bedroom and gorgeous master bathroom with big walk-in closet. BIG 2-car, tandem garage and a small private yard maintained by the HOA! Backs to a big, open sports field so no neighbors behind. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, W/D included. Balcony on 2nd floor. Neighborhood amenities include playscape area, grill area, and dog park. Walk to Crestview MetroRail stop. HVAC filter program.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.