Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking pool

WESTWOOD High School/Round Rock ISD. RARE One-Story home in northwest Austin feeding to top-rated Laurel Mountain Elem. Canyon Vista Middle School and Westwood HS. Bright open floor plan with formal dining and living, spacious family room, breakfast dining and kitchen leading to large backyard with room for a pool and then some. 4th bedroom could be a home office with two additional bedrooms connected by Jack & Jill bath. For sale or lease.