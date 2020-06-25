All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7907 Wakefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7907 Wakefield Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

7907 Wakefield Drive

7907 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7907 Wakefield Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just off Brodie Lane and South Mopac Area - Lovely one story South Austin home off Brodie Lane. Enjoy easy care laminate wood floors - updated kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space - Kitchen open to living and dining area - spacious master suite plus two secondary bedroom. Covered back patio is the place to sit back and relax. Close to schools, shopping with easy access to Mopac.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3458398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
7907 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7907 Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 7907 Wakefield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7907 Wakefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7907 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7907 Wakefield Drive offers parking.
Does 7907 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 7907 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7907 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 7907 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7907 Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Violet
409 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin