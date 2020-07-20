7901 Via Verde Dr

Amenities
Single owner occupied and well maintained spacious home with a great floor plan in Alta Mira sub-division of Circle C.
4 bedrooms with master bedroom and bathroom downstairs with a jetted bath tub and big walk-in closet.
Enjoy your own home office or study room along with formal dining room, breakfast nook , media and living room.
Stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinets complement the granite in the kitchen.
Cozy backyard is great for kids with playscape and a swing in the covered patio.
A great home for a large or small family - refrigerator , washer/dryer, playscape and porch swing are included in the lease.
Short distance to Clayton Elementary and Circle C community swimming pool.