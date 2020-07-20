All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7901 Via Verde Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7901 Via Verde Dr
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:06 AM

7901 Via Verde Dr

7901 via Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7901 via Verde Drive, Austin, TX 78739

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single owner occupied and well maintained spacious home with a great floor plan in Alta Mira sub-division of Circle C.
4 bedrooms with master bedroom and bathroom downstairs with a jetted bath tub and big walk-in closet.
Enjoy your own home office or study room along with formal dining room, breakfast nook , media and living room.
Stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinets complement the granite in the kitchen.
Cozy backyard is great for kids with playscape and a swing in the covered patio.
A great home for a large or small family - refrigerator , washer/dryer, playscape and porch swing are included in the lease.
Short distance to Clayton Elementary and Circle C community swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Via Verde Dr have any available units?
7901 Via Verde Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 Via Verde Dr have?
Some of 7901 Via Verde Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Via Verde Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Via Verde Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Via Verde Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7901 Via Verde Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7901 Via Verde Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7901 Via Verde Dr offers parking.
Does 7901 Via Verde Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7901 Via Verde Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Via Verde Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7901 Via Verde Dr has a pool.
Does 7901 Via Verde Dr have accessible units?
No, 7901 Via Verde Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Via Verde Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 Via Verde Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive
Austin, TX 78741
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin