7801 Downing St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unique North Austin 4B Home - Ample modern updates in this 4B/2B home on acre. Revel in granite counters and tile backsplash in the kitchen & master bath. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. New fridge has been ordered and scheduled for delivery. Make of fridge is Maytag, model #WRS571CIHZ. Wood look vinyl plank floors and fresh paint throughout! Updated recessed lighting & plumbing fixtures. Living room has vaulted ceilings with wood beams & stone fireplace. Master suite is separated from other bedrooms. Copious amounts of storage offered through the house in closets. Convenient North Austin locationright off 183 near shopping/dining. Close to Apple & IBM. Private backyard with large live oak trees and pavers leading to front. RR schools



(RLNE5703959)