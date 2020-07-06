All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

7801 Downing St

7801 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

7801 Downing Street, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique North Austin 4B Home - Ample modern updates in this 4B/2B home on acre. Revel in granite counters and tile backsplash in the kitchen & master bath. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. New fridge has been ordered and scheduled for delivery. Make of fridge is Maytag, model #WRS571CIHZ. Wood look vinyl plank floors and fresh paint throughout! Updated recessed lighting & plumbing fixtures. Living room has vaulted ceilings with wood beams & stone fireplace. Master suite is separated from other bedrooms. Copious amounts of storage offered through the house in closets. Convenient North Austin locationright off 183 near shopping/dining. Close to Apple & IBM. Private backyard with large live oak trees and pavers leading to front. RR schools

(RLNE5703959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Downing St have any available units?
7801 Downing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Downing St have?
Some of 7801 Downing St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Downing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Downing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7801 Downing St is pet friendly.
Does 7801 Downing St offer parking?
No, 7801 Downing St does not offer parking.
Does 7801 Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Downing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Downing St have a pool?
No, 7801 Downing St does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Downing St have accessible units?
No, 7801 Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Downing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 Downing St does not have units with dishwashers.

