7801 Downing St

Amenities
Unique North Austin 4B Home - Ample modern updates in this 4B/2B home on acre. Revel in granite counters and tile backsplash in the kitchen & master bath. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. New fridge has been ordered and scheduled for delivery. Make of fridge is Maytag, model #WRS571CIHZ. Wood look vinyl plank floors and fresh paint throughout! Updated recessed lighting & plumbing fixtures. Living room has vaulted ceilings with wood beams & stone fireplace. Master suite is separated from other bedrooms. Copious amounts of storage offered through the house in closets. Convenient North Austin locationright off 183 near shopping/dining. Close to Apple & IBM. Private backyard with large live oak trees and pavers leading to front. RR schools
(RLNE5703959)