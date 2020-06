Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Great floor plan and move-in ready. Home offers some fresh paint, no carpet, living room fireplace, ceiling fans, breakfast dining area plus formal dining. 15 minutes from DT Austin and easy access to Hwy 290 or Hwy 71. Oak Hill Flyer (bus) stops one block away. Close to local shopping or ten minutes to Hill Country Galleria. Great schools.