Austin, TX
7513 Carriage Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7513 Carriage Drive

7513 Carriage Drive
Location

7513 Carriage Drive, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extensively remodeled with high end finishes: new roof, new energy efficient windows, cabinets, quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, all new fixtures, hardware, french doors, custom metal handrail, large walk in showers with frameless glass, updated electric, HVAC, and plumbing; high quality durable laminate flooring, hardwood stairs; new paint inside and out; new upstairs deck; large fenced in yard with a tool shed.
COMPLETE RENOVATION 2016
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 Carriage Drive have any available units?
7513 Carriage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7513 Carriage Drive have?
Some of 7513 Carriage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 Carriage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7513 Carriage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 Carriage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7513 Carriage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7513 Carriage Drive offer parking?
No, 7513 Carriage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7513 Carriage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 Carriage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 Carriage Drive have a pool?
No, 7513 Carriage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7513 Carriage Drive have accessible units?
No, 7513 Carriage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 Carriage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7513 Carriage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
