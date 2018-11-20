7513 Carriage Drive

Amenities

Extensively remodeled with high end finishes: new roof, new energy efficient windows, cabinets, quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, all new fixtures, hardware, french doors, custom metal handrail, large walk in showers with frameless glass, updated electric, HVAC, and plumbing; high quality durable laminate flooring, hardwood stairs; new paint inside and out; new upstairs deck; large fenced in yard with a tool shed.

COMPLETE RENOVATION 2016

