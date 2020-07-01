All apartments in Austin
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes

8100 N Mo Pac Expy · (512) 488-4747
Location

8100 N Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX 78759
North Shoal Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-211 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-222 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 16-265 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 05-127 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
carport
internet access
pool table
Located in the Award-Winning Northwest Hills Area

Upgraded Homes in Austin, TX

Welcome home to Bridge at Terracina in Austin, Texas, situated in the live music capital of the world. It’s easy to hang your hat here with an abundance of community amenities and comfort-inspiring one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Our spacious floor plans include large walk-in closets and added storage space, while some floor plans feature updated interiors complemented by warming hardwood floors. Right outside your home, you can take advantage of our two outdoor swimming pools with a hot tub, the onsite fitness center, and convenient community business center. What’s not to love? Bridge at Terracina has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $36 per applicant
Deposit: $87.50
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 per pet
limit: $10 per pet/month
rent: $2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, carports $10/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes have any available units?
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes has 12 units available starting at $1,019 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes have?
Some of Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

