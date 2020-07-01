Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub package receiving cats allowed accessible on-site laundry carport internet access pool table

Located in the Award-Winning Northwest Hills Area



Upgraded Homes in Austin, TX



Welcome home to Bridge at Terracina in Austin, Texas, situated in the live music capital of the world. It’s easy to hang your hat here with an abundance of community amenities and comfort-inspiring one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Our spacious floor plans include large walk-in closets and added storage space, while some floor plans feature updated interiors complemented by warming hardwood floors. Right outside your home, you can take advantage of our two outdoor swimming pools with a hot tub, the onsite fitness center, and convenient community business center. What’s not to love? Bridge at Terracina has it all.