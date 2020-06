Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Home in Allandale (4/3) - Wonderful family home in the incredibly desirable Allandale neighborhood. Feeds to top ranked Gullett Elementary! Check out the size of the bedrooms in this wonderful home! Situated on a park-like lot with landscape care included in the rental price! Master bedroom is fantastic with a double walk in closet and its own fireplace. Don't miss this one!



(RLNE4524434)