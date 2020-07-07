All apartments in Austin
7413 Old Bee Cave Road
Last updated December 26 2019 at 6:58 PM

7413 Old Bee Cave Road

7413 Old Bee Cave Road · No Longer Available
Location

7413 Old Bee Cave Road, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
7413 Old Bee Cave Road, Austin, TX 78735 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Surely you must be joking Alex. This stunning hill country home with views of the Bee Caves (yes, the cave with bees) must be a farce. There’s absolutely no way this magical housing structure with stellar views can be available to inhabit by mere mortals such as myself at a highly reasonable rate. Do you mean that I can actually live out my insatiable country living desires while having cool first world luxuries like dishwashers that work and large basin gooseneck sinks. Alas, I can’t imagine a world where I would be as cruel as to joke about this. It is quite real indeed. So you should definitely message me about learning more. Apartment Amenities Magnificent Hill Country Views Luxury Gated Community Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Hot tub and Cabanas 24-hour Fitness Center Attached Garages Executive Business Center with WiFi Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills Unique Clubhouse with Coffee Bar On-site walking trails On-site Bark Park with Agility Course ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Swimming Pool With Cabanas Outdoor BBQ & Fire Pit Area Updated Fitness Center With Cardio & Spin Room New Outdoor Kitchen Starbucks Coffee Bar Dog Park Outdoor Lounge Area Garages & Carports Resident Garden Tot Lot Clothes Care Center Door-to-Door Valet Trash Pickup …………………………….. About Me You! Hi! I’m Alex. I’m like a magic genie in a bottle…..but for apartments in Austin. I’m super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that’s basically it. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331254 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7413 Old Bee Cave Road have any available units?
7413 Old Bee Cave Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7413 Old Bee Cave Road have?
Some of 7413 Old Bee Cave Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7413 Old Bee Cave Road currently offering any rent specials?
7413 Old Bee Cave Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7413 Old Bee Cave Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7413 Old Bee Cave Road is pet friendly.
Does 7413 Old Bee Cave Road offer parking?
Yes, 7413 Old Bee Cave Road offers parking.
Does 7413 Old Bee Cave Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7413 Old Bee Cave Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7413 Old Bee Cave Road have a pool?
Yes, 7413 Old Bee Cave Road has a pool.
Does 7413 Old Bee Cave Road have accessible units?
No, 7413 Old Bee Cave Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7413 Old Bee Cave Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7413 Old Bee Cave Road has units with dishwashers.

