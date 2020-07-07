Amenities

7413 Old Bee Cave Road, Austin, TX 78735 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Surely you must be joking Alex. This stunning hill country home with views of the Bee Caves (yes, the cave with bees) must be a farce. There’s absolutely no way this magical housing structure with stellar views can be available to inhabit by mere mortals such as myself at a highly reasonable rate. Do you mean that I can actually live out my insatiable country living desires while having cool first world luxuries like dishwashers that work and large basin gooseneck sinks. Alas, I can’t imagine a world where I would be as cruel as to joke about this. It is quite real indeed. So you should definitely message me about learning more. Apartment Amenities Magnificent Hill Country Views Luxury Gated Community Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Hot tub and Cabanas 24-hour Fitness Center Attached Garages Executive Business Center with WiFi Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grills Unique Clubhouse with Coffee Bar On-site walking trails On-site Bark Park with Agility Course ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Swimming Pool With Cabanas Outdoor BBQ & Fire Pit Area Updated Fitness Center With Cardio & Spin Room New Outdoor Kitchen Starbucks Coffee Bar Dog Park Outdoor Lounge Area Garages & Carports Resident Garden Tot Lot Clothes Care Center Door-to-Door Valet Trash Pickup …………………………….. About Me You! Hi! I’m Alex. I’m like a magic genie in a bottle…..but for apartments in Austin. I’m super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that’s basically it. [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3331254 ]