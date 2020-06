Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

7304 Beckett RD Available 05/15/19 Charming Western Oaks Two-story in Convenient Austin Location! - Charming 3/2.5 two-story home with 2 car garage and large fenced backyard in southwest Austin. Comes with kitchen appliances, tile and vinyl plank flooring (no carpet!), fire place, and large master, large backyard and in a great south Austin area. Google Fiber ready. Pets allowed with pet deposit. Available mid May, 2019.



(RLNE3998697)