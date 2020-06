Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony dishwasher coffee bar oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar google fiber

Charming two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow in the heart of desirable Bouldin Creek situated between SoCo District, Barton Springs, and SoLa. Walking/biking distance to downtown, parks, hike/bike trails, shopping, entertainment, dinning/food trucks, coffee shops and some of Austins most Instagramable landmarks. Fenced back yard. Second bedroom perfect for roommate, guests, study, home office, playroom, etc. Google Fiber ready! Must see this hidden gem!