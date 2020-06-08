All apartments in Austin
7040 Convict Hill Rd
7040 Convict Hill Rd

7040 Convict Hill Road · No Longer Available
7040 Convict Hill Road, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ccbcf70b6 ---- Bell Quarry Hill is a luxury apartment community located in the Oak Hill suburb of southwest Austin. The community offers a convenient location, resort-style amenities, and a beautiful surrounding of green space. Bell Quarry Hill is minutes from internationally recognized Austin Waldorf School the MoPac Expressway, and Route 290. All of the thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom apartment home comes with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, garden tubs, and spacious patios or balconies. Amenities include gated entry, fitness center, swimming pool, and garages. Call and set up an appointment, or stop by for a tour today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Is 7040 Convict Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7040 Convict Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7040 Convict Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7040 Convict Hill Rd does offer parking.
Does 7040 Convict Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 Convict Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 Convict Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7040 Convict Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 7040 Convict Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 7040 Convict Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 Convict Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7040 Convict Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
