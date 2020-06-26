All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 29 2019 at 5:36 PM

704 Waller St

704 Waller Street · No Longer Available
Location

704 Waller Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Come check out this roomy East Austin house! The interior was freshly painted and this one is ready to go. Awesome open floorplan down stairs. The master suite in on the main floor with 2 more rooms upstairs. The kitchen is set up with great appliances and a big counter. Upstairs can have its own kitchenette with a sink. The location of this house is great for anyone who enjoys the fun of the East side with a very convenient path downtown. Parking is street parking. No pets allowed. $65 application per adult living in the home. Call/email/text Luke 512-766-5047

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Waller St have any available units?
704 Waller St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 704 Waller St currently offering any rent specials?
704 Waller St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Waller St pet-friendly?
No, 704 Waller St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 704 Waller St offer parking?
Yes, 704 Waller St offers parking.
Does 704 Waller St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Waller St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Waller St have a pool?
Yes, 704 Waller St has a pool.
Does 704 Waller St have accessible units?
No, 704 Waller St does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Waller St have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Waller St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Waller St have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Waller St does not have units with air conditioning.
