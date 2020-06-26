704 Waller St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool

Come check out this roomy East Austin house! The interior was freshly painted and this one is ready to go. Awesome open floorplan down stairs. The master suite in on the main floor with 2 more rooms upstairs. The kitchen is set up with great appliances and a big counter. Upstairs can have its own kitchenette with a sink. The location of this house is great for anyone who enjoys the fun of the East side with a very convenient path downtown. Parking is street parking. No pets allowed. $65 application per adult living in the home. Call/email/text Luke 512-766-5047