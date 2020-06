Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

704 Sparks Avenue #B Available 08/08/19 - August 2019 Move-In only.

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom back house with yard space and a deck! Wood and tile flooring with Modern appliances and unique charm. Located just across from Eastwoods park and only a few blocks north of campus. Walking distance to the Red River Cafe, Crown and Anchor Pub, and Taco Joint. Come tour this hidden gem.



