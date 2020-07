Amenities

This new development community is just minutes away from the airport and short drive to downtown. The 4 bedroom and 2 full baths are a great set up, with a loft that is easily converted into an office and a half bath downstairs. There is a community pool, and the HOA is covered by the owner. Plenty of space for entertaining, with a two car garage and a driveway for your guests. Less than a minute drive to Hillcrest Elementary, and close to nearby grocery.