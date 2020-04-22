All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7001 SOUTH CONGRESS
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

7001 SOUTH CONGRESS

7001 South Congress Avenue · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7001 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
In beautiful South Austin, no other community comes close to the prestige and appeal of this property! Native live oak trees shade the beautifully landscaped grounds and the on-site management and maintenance provide 24-hour coverage. Enjoy having access to a multitude of amenities including tennis courts, a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facility and pet stations located throughout the property. Inside these lovely apartments you'll find spacious closets, patios/balconies, ceiling fans, frost-free refrigerators and nice kitchens! Treat yourself to something special and settle down here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS have any available units?
7001 SOUTH CONGRESS has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS have?
Some of 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS currently offering any rent specials?
7001 SOUTH CONGRESS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS pet-friendly?
No, 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS offer parking?
No, 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS does not offer parking.
Does 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS have a pool?
Yes, 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS has a pool.
Does 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS have accessible units?
No, 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7001 SOUTH CONGRESS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity