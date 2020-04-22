7001 SOUTH CONGRESS

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

In beautiful South Austin, no other community comes close to the prestige and appeal of this property! Native live oak trees shade the beautifully landscaped grounds and the on-site management and maintenance provide 24-hour coverage. Enjoy having access to a multitude of amenities including tennis courts, a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center, laundry facility and pet stations located throughout the property. Inside these lovely apartments you'll find spacious closets, patios/balconies, ceiling fans, frost-free refrigerators and nice kitchens! Treat yourself to something special and settle down here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.