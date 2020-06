Amenities

dishwasher range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities

Beautiful home located in vibrant community of north-east Austin. Home features 3 Beds/2 Baths, Bonus Room, Separate Living and Den areas, new stove, new dishwasher, and new fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms. Property is a must see! Freshly painted, HUGE lot with massive backyard, offers character and so much more.