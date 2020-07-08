All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

6910 Hart Lane #706

6910 Hart Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6910 Hart Lane, Austin, TX 78731
Northwest Hills - Far West

Amenities

pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in the Northwest Hills area offers a functional floor plan where you can entertain downstairs and when you're ready to call it a night, head upstairs to your own domain where each bedroom has its own bathroom. During the hot summer days, take a dip in the community pool to cool off. Close to Starbucks, H-E-B, and Biderman's Deli. Quick access to Mopac and only 10 minutes to Downtown! $50/mo/person utility fee covers internet, cable, water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Hart Lane #706 have any available units?
6910 Hart Lane #706 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6910 Hart Lane #706 currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Hart Lane #706 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Hart Lane #706 pet-friendly?
No, 6910 Hart Lane #706 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6910 Hart Lane #706 offer parking?
No, 6910 Hart Lane #706 does not offer parking.
Does 6910 Hart Lane #706 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 Hart Lane #706 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Hart Lane #706 have a pool?
Yes, 6910 Hart Lane #706 has a pool.
Does 6910 Hart Lane #706 have accessible units?
No, 6910 Hart Lane #706 does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Hart Lane #706 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 Hart Lane #706 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6910 Hart Lane #706 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6910 Hart Lane #706 does not have units with air conditioning.

