6910 Hart Lane #706

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in the Northwest Hills area offers a functional floor plan where you can entertain downstairs and when you're ready to call it a night, head upstairs to your own domain where each bedroom has its own bathroom. During the hot summer days, take a dip in the community pool to cool off. Close to Starbucks, H-E-B, and Biderman's Deli. Quick access to Mopac and only 10 minutes to Downtown! $50/mo/person utility fee covers internet, cable, water, sewer, trash, and recycling.