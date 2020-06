Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible

This great three bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in Circle C Ranch, with highly rated schools and convenient shopping and commuting. The home is available starting June 1, 2020. The home is occupied until the last week of May, and because of the Coronavirus, there will be no showings until the tenants have vacated. The home will be shown by appointment only.