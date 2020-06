Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Wonderful one bedroom unit feels large for its size. Remodeled with newer appliances, all new tile floors look like hardwood - NO carpet! Nice private balcony/patio and ground floor entry. Built-in bookshelves in the dining area. Large walk-in closet. Easy street parking on Deatonhill or in the private parking lot behind. POOL!