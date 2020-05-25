All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6810 Old Quarry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6810 Old Quarry Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6810 Old Quarry Lane

6810 Old Quarry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Northwest Hills - Far West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6810 Old Quarry Lane, Austin, TX 78731
Northwest Hills - Far West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

** Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/WP8ilIDxFYM **

Northwest Hills Condo w/ 2bd/1.5ba - Great Location! This condo is in a beautiful tree shaded condo community. Functional, open floor plan that makes every sq.ft. count, with fireplace and great storage. New fence w/private patio. Retail, restaurants, HEB, public library, US post office, UT shuttle and city bus stops are all within blocks of this great home. Quick, easy access to Mopac, 183 & Loop 360. Minutes to the Domain! Community has on-site pool. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: 1 Assigned Spot
NEIGHBORHOOD: Townhomes Northwest Hills
YEAR BUILT: 1985

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Great location! Northwest Austin
- Lots of trees and natural light, great pool!
- Lots of natural light
- End unit floorplan

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Central Air, Fenced Yard (Part), Fireplace (Wood), Forced Air Heating, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Living Room, Patio, Some Utilities Included, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Water Heater (Tank - Electric)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6810-old-quarry-lane ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 Old Quarry Lane have any available units?
6810 Old Quarry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 Old Quarry Lane have?
Some of 6810 Old Quarry Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 Old Quarry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Old Quarry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Old Quarry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 Old Quarry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6810 Old Quarry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6810 Old Quarry Lane offers parking.
Does 6810 Old Quarry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 Old Quarry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Old Quarry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6810 Old Quarry Lane has a pool.
Does 6810 Old Quarry Lane have accessible units?
No, 6810 Old Quarry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Old Quarry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6810 Old Quarry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78652
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin