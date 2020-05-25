Amenities

** Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/WP8ilIDxFYM **



Northwest Hills Condo w/ 2bd/1.5ba - Great Location! This condo is in a beautiful tree shaded condo community. Functional, open floor plan that makes every sq.ft. count, with fireplace and great storage. New fence w/private patio. Retail, restaurants, HEB, public library, US post office, UT shuttle and city bus stops are all within blocks of this great home. Quick, easy access to Mopac, 183 & Loop 360. Minutes to the Domain! Community has on-site pool. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1.5

PARKING: 1 Assigned Spot

NEIGHBORHOOD: Townhomes Northwest Hills

YEAR BUILT: 1985



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great location! Northwest Austin

- Lots of trees and natural light, great pool!

- Lots of natural light

- End unit floorplan



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Fenced Yard (Part), Fireplace (Wood), Forced Air Heating, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Living Room, Patio, Some Utilities Included, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Water Heater (Tank - Electric)



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6810-old-quarry-lane ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.