6810 Old Quarry Lane

Northwest Hills Condo w/ 2bd/1.5ba - Great Location! This condo is in a beautiful tree shaded condo community. Functional, open floor plan that makes every sq.ft. count, with fireplace and great storage. New fence w/private patio. Retail, restaurants, HEB, public library, US post office, UT shuttle and city bus stops are all within blocks of this great home. Quick, easy access to Mopac, 183 & Loop 360. Minutes to the Domain! Community has on-site pool. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: 1 Assigned Spot
NEIGHBORHOOD: Townhomes Northwest Hills
YEAR BUILT: 1985
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Great location! Northwest Austin
- Lots of trees and natural light, great pool!
- Lots of natural light
- End unit floorplan
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Central Air, Fenced Yard (Part), Fireplace (Wood), Forced Air Heating, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Living Room, Patio, Some Utilities Included, Tile Floor, W/D Hookups, Water Heater (Tank - Electric)
