6810 Deaton Hill # 302

Amenities
Located in Victory Hill Condo subdivision in Travis County.
Third floor unit, private and very open, vaulted ceiling with fireplace in living room. Beautiful floors and a Washer and Dryer in the unit.
Community pool and assigned parking. Pets Welcome but must be approved. Must have an minimum monthly income of $3000 to qualify. Can be combined. Deposit is $975.
Located in Victory Hill Condo subdivision in Travis County.
Third floor unit, private and very open, vaulted ceiling with fireplace in living room. Beautiful floors and a Washer and Dryer in the unit.
Community pool and assigned parking. Pets welcome but must be approved. Must have an minimum monthly income of $3000 to qualify. Can be combined. Deposit is $975.