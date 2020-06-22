6810 Deaton Hill # 302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Located in Victory Hill Condo subdivision in Travis County.

Third floor unit, private and very open, vaulted ceiling with fireplace in living room. Beautiful floors and a Washer and Dryer in the unit.

Community pool and assigned parking. Pets Welcome but must be approved. Must have an minimum monthly income of $3000 to qualify. Can be combined. Deposit is $975.

Located in Victory Hill Condo subdivision in Travis County.

Third floor unit, private and very open, vaulted ceiling with fireplace in living room. Beautiful floors and a Washer and Dryer in the unit.

Community pool and assigned parking. Pets welcome but must be approved. Must have an minimum monthly income of $3000 to qualify. Can be combined. Deposit is $975.