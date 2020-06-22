All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6810 Deaton Hill # 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6810 Deaton Hill # 302
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

6810 Deaton Hill # 302

6810 Deatonhill Dr · (512) 829-7678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6810 Deatonhill Dr, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Located in Victory Hill Condo subdivision in Travis County.
Third floor unit, private and very open, vaulted ceiling with fireplace in living room. Beautiful floors and a Washer and Dryer in the unit.
Community pool and assigned parking. Pets Welcome but must be approved. Must have an minimum monthly income of $3000 to qualify. Can be combined. Deposit is $975.
Located in Victory Hill Condo subdivision in Travis County.
Third floor unit, private and very open, vaulted ceiling with fireplace in living room. Beautiful floors and a Washer and Dryer in the unit.
Community pool and assigned parking. Pets welcome but must be approved. Must have an minimum monthly income of $3000 to qualify. Can be combined. Deposit is $975.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 have any available units?
6810 Deaton Hill # 302 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 have?
Some of 6810 Deaton Hill # 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 currently offering any rent specials?
6810 Deaton Hill # 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 is pet friendly.
Does 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 offer parking?
Yes, 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 does offer parking.
Does 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 have a pool?
Yes, 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 has a pool.
Does 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 have accessible units?
No, 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 Deaton Hill # 302 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6810 Deaton Hill # 302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Bowie
311 Bowie St
Austin, TX 78703
Terra
8300 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity