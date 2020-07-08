All apartments in Austin
6625 Greensboro Dr
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:09 AM

6625 Greensboro Dr

6625 Greensboro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6625 Greensboro Drive, Austin, TX 78723
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath Eastside home. A spacious layout with great flow, lots of natural light, high ceiling living room with a brick fireplace. Tile and stained concrete floors throughout (NO Carpet). Kitchen with lots of windows, concrete countertops and gas range. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. The back yard is fully enclosed with a huge pecan tree . Covered patio. Large 2 car garage. Easy access to I-35, 183, 290, Mueller Shopping Center, Theaters, UT , Dell hospital and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Greensboro Dr have any available units?
6625 Greensboro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 Greensboro Dr have?
Some of 6625 Greensboro Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Greensboro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Greensboro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Greensboro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6625 Greensboro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6625 Greensboro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6625 Greensboro Dr offers parking.
Does 6625 Greensboro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6625 Greensboro Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Greensboro Dr have a pool?
No, 6625 Greensboro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6625 Greensboro Dr have accessible units?
No, 6625 Greensboro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Greensboro Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6625 Greensboro Dr has units with dishwashers.

