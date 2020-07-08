6625 Greensboro Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath Eastside home. A spacious layout with great flow, lots of natural light, high ceiling living room with a brick fireplace. Tile and stained concrete floors throughout (NO Carpet). Kitchen with lots of windows, concrete countertops and gas range. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. The back yard is fully enclosed with a huge pecan tree . Covered patio. Large 2 car garage. Easy access to I-35, 183, 290, Mueller Shopping Center, Theaters, UT , Dell hospital and downtown.