6605 Brodie Ln

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes.
Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Air Conditioning
Built-in Bookshelves
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fans
Dishwasher
Fireplace
Garbage Disposal
Quartz Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors
Ice Maker
Microwave
Private Patio/Balcony
USB Charging Ports
W/D In Unit
Wheelchair Access
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Starbucks Barista Machine
Basketball Court
Business Center
Cable/Satellite TV
Professionally Managed by Lincoln Property Company
Dog Park
Fitness Center
Garages
Major Employer Discount
Access Controlled Entry & Exit Gates
Playground Area
Running Trails
Sand Volleyball
Resort Style Swimming Pool
Yoga Room