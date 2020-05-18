6605 Brodie Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center carport dog park gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court yoga

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes.



Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Air Conditioning



Built-in Bookshelves



Cable Ready



Ceiling Fans



Dishwasher



Fireplace



Garbage Disposal



Quartz Counter Tops



Hardwood Floors



Ice Maker



Microwave



Private Patio/Balcony



USB Charging Ports



W/D In Unit



Wheelchair Access



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Starbucks Barista Machine



Basketball Court



Business Center



Cable/Satellite TV



Professionally Managed by Lincoln Property Company



Dog Park



Fitness Center



Garages



Major Employer Discount



Access Controlled Entry & Exit Gates



Playground Area



Running Trails



Sand Volleyball



Resort Style Swimming Pool



Yoga Room



