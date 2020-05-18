All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020

6605 Brodie Ln

6605 Brodie Lane · (512) 877-4008
Location

6605 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
yoga
Apartment Amenities

Air Conditioning

Built-in Bookshelves

Cable Ready

Ceiling Fans

Dishwasher

Fireplace

Garbage Disposal

Quartz Counter Tops

Hardwood Floors

Ice Maker

Microwave

Private Patio/Balcony

USB Charging Ports

W/D In Unit

Wheelchair Access

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Starbucks Barista Machine

Basketball Court

Business Center

Cable/Satellite TV

Professionally Managed by Lincoln Property Company

Dog Park

Fitness Center

Garages

Major Employer Discount

Access Controlled Entry & Exit Gates

Playground Area

Running Trails

Sand Volleyball

Resort Style Swimming Pool

Yoga Room

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Brodie Ln have any available units?
6605 Brodie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 Brodie Ln have?
Some of 6605 Brodie Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Brodie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Brodie Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Brodie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 Brodie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6605 Brodie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Brodie Ln does offer parking.
Does 6605 Brodie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 Brodie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Brodie Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6605 Brodie Ln has a pool.
Does 6605 Brodie Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 6605 Brodie Ln has accessible units.
Does 6605 Brodie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Brodie Ln has units with dishwashers.
