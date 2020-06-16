All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:43 AM

6600 Rialto Boulevard

6600 Rialto Boulevard · (512) 790-6656
Location

6600 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
About Me

  You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it. My website is pretty cool too. You should click it and stuff.

=================== The Taj Majal. The Eifel Tower. The Great Wall of China. Buckingham Palace. Franklin Barbecue. All great human achievements of the most spectacular order. And now.this luxury Southwest Austin apartment. With it's resplendent luxuries, swanky pools, top of the line technology stuff, this apartment threatens to overshadow the world's other great works with it's brilliant radiance. Soon your apartment will be overrun by adoring tourists from far reaching parts of the earth (and maybe other planets, why not?)

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Panoramic City & Peaceful Nature Views

One and Two, and Three-Bedroom Spacious Living Plans

Gourmet Chef Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

Premium Granite and Quartz Countertops

Frameless Custom Cabinetry and Large Kitchen Islands

Wood-Style Flooring

Computer Niche, Dry Bar and Built-In Bookshelves

Spa-Inspired Bathrooms with Large Soaking Tub

Dual-Vanities and Stand Up Showers

Generous Walk-In Closets with Shelving

Ample Bedrooms that Accommodate King-Size Beds

Private Enclosed Yards

Dry Bar, Terrace, Computer Desk

Full-Size Washer/Dryer Combo in Each Home

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  10 Minutes from Downtown Austin

10,000 Square Foot Off-Leash Dog Park and Washing Station

Reserved Covered Parking and Private Garages Available

Infinity-Edge Pool with Baja Sun Shelf, Cabanas and Grilling Stations

Fully-Equipped Resident Clubhouse

24/7 Technogym Fitness Center

Private Screening Room featuring Surround-Sound and Stadium Seating

E-Lounge with High-Speed Internet and Computer Station

Resident Lounge with Catering Kitchen and HDTV

Private Conference/Dining Room with 60" TV

Open-Air Dining Porch with Fireplace

Fire Pit and Grilling Area with Panoramic City Views

Electric Car Charging Station

Storage Rooms Available

Controlled-Access Community

Smoke-Free Community

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Rialto Boulevard have any available units?
6600 Rialto Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Rialto Boulevard have?
Some of 6600 Rialto Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Rialto Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Rialto Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Rialto Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Rialto Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Rialto Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6600 Rialto Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6600 Rialto Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6600 Rialto Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Rialto Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6600 Rialto Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6600 Rialto Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 6600 Rialto Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 6600 Rialto Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Rialto Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
