Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

66 Chicon

66 Chicon Street · No Longer Available
Location

66 Chicon Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
66 Chicon Available 09/01/19 Renovated Bungalow - Downtown Lower East Side - Adorable updated bungalow on the lower eastside. Beautifully updated while maintaining original charm. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Restored original hardwood floors. Updated kitchen, lighting and fixtures. Indoor laundry comes with stackable washer/dryer. Huge backyard with covered flagstone patio. Extra storage shed. Alley Parking. AMAZING LOCATION - walk to tons of new restaurants/bars in Cesar Chavez/Holly Street area. Four blocks to Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Chicon have any available units?
66 Chicon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Chicon have?
Some of 66 Chicon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Chicon currently offering any rent specials?
66 Chicon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Chicon pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Chicon is pet friendly.
Does 66 Chicon offer parking?
Yes, 66 Chicon offers parking.
Does 66 Chicon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Chicon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Chicon have a pool?
No, 66 Chicon does not have a pool.
Does 66 Chicon have accessible units?
No, 66 Chicon does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Chicon have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Chicon does not have units with dishwashers.
