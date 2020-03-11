Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

66 Chicon Available 09/01/19 Renovated Bungalow - Downtown Lower East Side - Adorable updated bungalow on the lower eastside. Beautifully updated while maintaining original charm. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Restored original hardwood floors. Updated kitchen, lighting and fixtures. Indoor laundry comes with stackable washer/dryer. Huge backyard with covered flagstone patio. Extra storage shed. Alley Parking. AMAZING LOCATION - walk to tons of new restaurants/bars in Cesar Chavez/Holly Street area. Four blocks to Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike trails.



