Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful single story home in South Austin featuring a spacious floorplan and private yard with a relaxing view. This 3bedroom/2bathroom home offers an open concept layout with walls of windows allowing an abundance of natural light. Interior features, granite countertops, breakfast bar, high ceilings, and more. Expansive master retreat with double vanities and walk-in shower. Enjoy the private backyard with views of downtown and a custom deck to entertain on.