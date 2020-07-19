6405 Circle South Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Limited time reduced pricing! A1 starting at $1220 & b1 starting at $1626/12 month lease term on vacant apartments homes - must move-in by 11/15/2017. Restrictions apply - please call for details. A residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartments in austin, tx. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home; along with exceptional service and an ideal soco location within minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment options. are you looking for an apartment for rent in austin, tx? Contact larry to schedule a tour today. #1006.