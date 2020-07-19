All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6405 Circle South Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6405 Circle South Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6405 Circle South Road

6405 Circle South Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Sweetbriar
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6405 Circle South Road, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Limited time reduced pricing! A1 starting at $1220 & b1 starting at $1626/12 month lease term on vacant apartments homes - must move-in by 11/15/2017. Restrictions apply - please call for details. A residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartments in austin, tx. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home; along with exceptional service and an ideal soco location within minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment options. are you looking for an apartment for rent in austin, tx? Contact larry to schedule a tour today. #1006.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Circle South Road have any available units?
6405 Circle South Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6405 Circle South Road have?
Some of 6405 Circle South Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 Circle South Road currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Circle South Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Circle South Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6405 Circle South Road is pet friendly.
Does 6405 Circle South Road offer parking?
No, 6405 Circle South Road does not offer parking.
Does 6405 Circle South Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Circle South Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Circle South Road have a pool?
No, 6405 Circle South Road does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Circle South Road have accessible units?
No, 6405 Circle South Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Circle South Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 Circle South Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
Ravina
10301 Farm-to-Market Road 2222
Austin, TX 78662
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway
Austin, TX 78727
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin