Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6214 Boxcar Run Available 04/08/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage Home in South Austin with Fenced in Yard!! - Home Sweet Home! Charming home in South Austin located just South of Stassney between Manchaca and South 1st. The HUGE fenced in yard- perfect for pets or a small family. This home has both title and Cali-style plank flooring throughout the home, 2 car garage, and spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space!



Come Tour Today!!



(RLNE2267844)