611 E 45th St

Amenities
Great split level condo! Great design and layout! Natural lighting! This property is a must-see! close to campus and close to 35 HWY. Just block from grocery and shopping. Ideal location for anyone!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Condo
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
NEIGHBORHOOD: Hyde Park
YEAR BUILT: 1983
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Easy access to major highways, close to Downtown
- Spacious common area!
- Well Maintained Gated Community with private pool
- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenants
- Lots of Natural light throughout
- Home is clean and move-in ready!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are welcome!
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **