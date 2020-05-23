611 E 45th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great split level condo! Great design and layout! Natural lighting! This property is a must-see! close to campus and close to 35 HWY. Just block from grocery and shopping. Ideal location for anyone!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

NEIGHBORHOOD: Hyde Park

YEAR BUILT: 1983



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Easy access to major highways, close to Downtown

- Spacious common area!

- Well Maintained Gated Community with private pool

- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenants

- Lots of Natural light throughout

- Home is clean and move-in ready!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are welcome!

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **