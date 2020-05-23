All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 611 E 45th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
611 E 45th St
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:49 PM

611 E 45th St

611 East 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

611 East 45th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great split level condo! Great design and layout! Natural lighting! This property is a must-see! close to campus and close to 35 HWY. Just block from grocery and shopping. Ideal location for anyone!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Condo
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
NEIGHBORHOOD: Hyde Park
YEAR BUILT: 1983

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Easy access to major highways, close to Downtown
- Spacious common area!
- Well Maintained Gated Community with private pool
- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenants
- Lots of Natural light throughout
- Home is clean and move-in ready!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are welcome!
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 E 45th St have any available units?
611 E 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 611 E 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
611 E 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 E 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 E 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 611 E 45th St offer parking?
No, 611 E 45th St does not offer parking.
Does 611 E 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 E 45th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 E 45th St have a pool?
Yes, 611 E 45th St has a pool.
Does 611 E 45th St have accessible units?
No, 611 E 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 611 E 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 E 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 E 45th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 E 45th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin