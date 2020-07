Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming one story home in Circle C features mother in law plan with great Kitchen with tile counters, freshly painted, recently replaced faux wood flooring in living areas and replaced carpet in bedrooms. App fee of $50/per applicant plus a $50 Admin fee and are due at the time the application is submitted. Security Deposit is due at the time of the application. Please note that a maximum of 1 pet is permitted in the home.