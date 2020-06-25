All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 604 W. Annie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
604 W. Annie
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

604 W. Annie

604 West Annie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

604 West Annie Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home with Separate Art Studio - Minutes from Downtown - A charming 1920's bungalow with over 2,000 sqft, fully remodeled in 2002. The main house includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs, a very large loft/study upstairs with a deck, beautiful hard wood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, and a large back patio deck.

Studio - 1,200 two story sqft studio is a one of a kind KRDB design that is ideal for any artist, photographer, art collector or creative mind. Features show room with three glass sliding doors and concret flooring and a full wet bathroom on the first floor. Second floor features a photography development room with tinted window, ventilation, drains and water hookups. Must see to truly appreciate all this home and studio has to offer.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3588222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 W. Annie have any available units?
604 W. Annie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 W. Annie have?
Some of 604 W. Annie's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 W. Annie currently offering any rent specials?
604 W. Annie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 W. Annie pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 W. Annie is pet friendly.
Does 604 W. Annie offer parking?
No, 604 W. Annie does not offer parking.
Does 604 W. Annie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 W. Annie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 W. Annie have a pool?
No, 604 W. Annie does not have a pool.
Does 604 W. Annie have accessible units?
No, 604 W. Annie does not have accessible units.
Does 604 W. Annie have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 W. Annie does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Corazon
1000 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane
Austin, TX 78752
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin