604 W. Annie

Beautiful Home with Separate Art Studio - Minutes from Downtown - A charming 1920's bungalow with over 2,000 sqft, fully remodeled in 2002. The main house includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs, a very large loft/study upstairs with a deck, beautiful hard wood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, and a large back patio deck.



Studio - 1,200 two story sqft studio is a one of a kind KRDB design that is ideal for any artist, photographer, art collector or creative mind. Features show room with three glass sliding doors and concret flooring and a full wet bathroom on the first floor. Second floor features a photography development room with tinted window, ventilation, drains and water hookups. Must see to truly appreciate all this home and studio has to offer.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



