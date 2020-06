Amenities

*24 HOUR NOTICE* Beautiful, spacious home located in desirable Western Oaks! Back to Greenbelt, with lots of room to play and a large deck for hosting outdoor parties. Kitchen overlooks family room with built in book cases and a fireplace. Enjoy the luxurious master suite with huge walk in closet, tons of natural light, and hardwood floors! Bonus room upstairs perfect for home office or movie room.