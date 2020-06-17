All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:32 AM

5918 Green Acres St

5918 Green Acres · (512) 456-7600
Location

5918 Green Acres, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5918 Green Acres St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
5918 Green Acres St Available 07/01/20 Renovated! Great location, near the Domain. Westwood High! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home with easy access to Parmer Ln & close to shopping/ restaurants. Great RRISD w/ exemplary Jollyville Elementary, Canyon Vista Middle School and recognized Westwood High School. Open floor plan. Master away form other bedrooms for privacy. Wood like vinyl plank flooring throughout, new hard tile in bathrooms, NO CARPET. Just installed vinyl wood planks in the living room, kitchen, dining area, and hallway. Kitchen cabinets are freshly painted, new subway tile backsplash, and new granite counter tops. Family room with fireplace. Private, fenced backyard with deck.
This is a NO PETS PROPERTY.
Qualifications: Tenants must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2096630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 Green Acres St have any available units?
5918 Green Acres St has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5918 Green Acres St have?
Some of 5918 Green Acres St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 Green Acres St currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Green Acres St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Green Acres St pet-friendly?
No, 5918 Green Acres St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5918 Green Acres St offer parking?
No, 5918 Green Acres St does not offer parking.
Does 5918 Green Acres St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Green Acres St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Green Acres St have a pool?
No, 5918 Green Acres St does not have a pool.
Does 5918 Green Acres St have accessible units?
No, 5918 Green Acres St does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 Green Acres St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5918 Green Acres St does not have units with dishwashers.
