5918 Green Acres St Available 07/01/20 Renovated! Great location, near the Domain. Westwood High! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home with easy access to Parmer Ln & close to shopping/ restaurants. Great RRISD w/ exemplary Jollyville Elementary, Canyon Vista Middle School and recognized Westwood High School. Open floor plan. Master away form other bedrooms for privacy. Wood like vinyl plank flooring throughout, new hard tile in bathrooms, NO CARPET. Just installed vinyl wood planks in the living room, kitchen, dining area, and hallway. Kitchen cabinets are freshly painted, new subway tile backsplash, and new granite counter tops. Family room with fireplace. Private, fenced backyard with deck.

This is a NO PETS PROPERTY.

Qualifications: Tenants must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

