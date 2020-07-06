5907 Cannon Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South Austin: Western Oaks Subd; 3BD 2BA home for lease - Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Trails of Western Oaks. Features modern finishes and a recently remodeled kitchen with Silestone counters, country sink, and more. Updated hardwood flooring, refreshed paint, warm stone fireplace w/ built-ins, and vaulted ceiling. This light open floor plan offers approx 1590 sqft and sits on a flat, spacious yard with shady grand oak trees and a brick patio. Close to major retail, restaurant, entertainment, and transit corridors. Call today!



(RLNE3640568)