5801 Copse Ct #100

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gated Community, Downstairs 4th bedroom is perfect office/study. HOA pays trash and front yard services included. High ceiling & modern design.Smart House: installed many modern tech features like LED glow lighting, cameras, nest thermostat, fancy light dimmers, high tech surround, background lighting, alarm system using apps.Close to downtown Austin. Master bath features a double vanity, beautiful granite countertops, tile floors throughout downstairs, & pendant lights over the kitchen island. Pet friendly, breed restrictions apply. Apply fast & easy online.

