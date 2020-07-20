All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5801 Copse Ct #100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5801 Copse Ct #100
Last updated June 15 2019 at 4:51 AM

5801 Copse Ct #100

5801 Copse Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5801 Copse Ct, Austin, TX 78744
McKinney

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gated Community, Downstairs 4th bedroom is perfect office/study. HOA pays trash and front yard services included. High ceiling & modern design.Smart House: installed many modern tech features like LED glow lighting, cameras, nest thermostat, fancy light dimmers, high tech surround, background lighting, alarm system using apps.Close to downtown Austin. Master bath features a double vanity, beautiful granite countertops, tile floors throughout downstairs, & pendant lights over the kitchen island. Pet friendly, breed restrictions apply. Apply fast & easy online.
Gated Community,like new conditions.Downstairs 4th bedroom is perfect office/study. HOA pays trash and front yard services included. High ceiling & modern design.Smart House: installed many modern tech features like LED glow lighting,cameras,nest thermostat,fancy light dimmers,high tech surround,background lighting,alarm system using apps.Close to downtown Austin. Masterbath features a double vanity,beautiful granite countertops, tile floors throughout downstairs, & pendant lights over the kitchen island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Copse Ct #100 have any available units?
5801 Copse Ct #100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Copse Ct #100 have?
Some of 5801 Copse Ct #100's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Copse Ct #100 currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Copse Ct #100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Copse Ct #100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 Copse Ct #100 is pet friendly.
Does 5801 Copse Ct #100 offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Copse Ct #100 offers parking.
Does 5801 Copse Ct #100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Copse Ct #100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Copse Ct #100 have a pool?
No, 5801 Copse Ct #100 does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Copse Ct #100 have accessible units?
No, 5801 Copse Ct #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Copse Ct #100 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Copse Ct #100 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Landmark at Barton Creek Apartment Homes
1781 Spyglass Dr
Austin, TX 78748
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin