5606 Samuel Huston Available 07/01/20 Remodeled East Side Home near MLK - Nicely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath home in hip east Austin neighborhood. Original hardwoods, granite counters, new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Large fenced yard. Carport/off-street parking. Washer/Dryer connections. Located just off MLK, easy drive to downtown and UT. 1/2 mile to ACC Eastridge and Hwy 183. Great street, with lots of new construction. Across the street from Norman elementary school. Owner/Agent



(RLNE3430286)