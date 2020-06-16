All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5606 Samuel Huston

5606 Samuel Huston Avenue · (512) 748-5743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5606 Samuel Huston Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5606 Samuel Huston · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
new construction
5606 Samuel Huston Available 07/01/20 Remodeled East Side Home near MLK - Nicely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath home in hip east Austin neighborhood. Original hardwoods, granite counters, new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Large fenced yard. Carport/off-street parking. Washer/Dryer connections. Located just off MLK, easy drive to downtown and UT. 1/2 mile to ACC Eastridge and Hwy 183. Great street, with lots of new construction. Across the street from Norman elementary school. Owner/Agent

(RLNE3430286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 Samuel Huston have any available units?
5606 Samuel Huston has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5606 Samuel Huston have?
Some of 5606 Samuel Huston's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 Samuel Huston currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Samuel Huston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Samuel Huston pet-friendly?
Yes, 5606 Samuel Huston is pet friendly.
Does 5606 Samuel Huston offer parking?
Yes, 5606 Samuel Huston does offer parking.
Does 5606 Samuel Huston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 Samuel Huston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Samuel Huston have a pool?
No, 5606 Samuel Huston does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Samuel Huston have accessible units?
No, 5606 Samuel Huston does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Samuel Huston have units with dishwashers?
No, 5606 Samuel Huston does not have units with dishwashers.
